Avid Announces Interplay, AirSpeed Enhancements



Avid has announced new releases of both its Interplay Production asset management system and its AirSpeed Multi Stream ingest and playout server products. The systems used together to create a wide-area television production environment.



Interplay Production 2.3 and AirSpeed Multi Stream 1.7 are able to create H.264 proxy content in real time for logging and rough-cut editing, with continuous linking to high-definition original video. The products provide native support for XDCAM, AVC-Intra and DNxHD formats. In addition, the new Interplay Production asset manager automatically adapts to high-definition 16:9 and other aspect ratios to provide accurate viewing of images and to improve workflow. Audio workflow has been enhanced also, with support for the Pro Tools digital audio workstation on Mac OSX.



The time-to-air for XDCAM files has also been enhanced when using the Interplay STP Encode function and AirSpeed Multi Stream.



Avid says that the new releases also can improve overall system performance by as much as 30 percent.



