Avery Schultz Joins GatesAir as Regional Sales Manager

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced a new addition to its North America sales team, bringing on Avery Schultz as the new regional sales manager for New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Avery Schultz

Schultz is joining the broadcast industry after previously holding positions in sales and engineering. Most recently, she was the outside sale account manager at IMI Critical Engineering. She also worked at Emerson Process Management, again managing outside sales.

“With our TV customers navigating a challenging repack landscape and our radio customers exploring options for new analog and digital services, Avery’s expertise across business and technology is a welcome enhancement to GatesAir’s talented sales force,” said Joseph Mack, vice president of sales, Americas for GatesAir in the company’s official press release.

Schultz is based in Dallas and will report to Mark Goins, GatesAir’s director of transmission sales in North America.