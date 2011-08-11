Aveco announces new channel management system
Aveco, a provider of broadcast facility content management and automation solutions, will introduce ASTRA Studio 2 at IBC in September.
Astra Studio 2 builds on the experience developed from the original version, which offered a single operator control system for live studio and news production. Studio 2 includes a new user interface that can run on Windows, Linux or Apple systems.
It is integrated with a user’s NRCS system via MOS to provide editors with a single interface to produce and control a broadcast. It has a new abstraction layer called “Shots” that combines the story and device control giving the operator freedom of choice when dealing with last second changes or semi-automated newscasts.
Aveco has also rebranded its extensive collection of applications and solutions for master control, news and studio automation as the ASTRA Suite of Tools with a focus on content management and the new enhanced version of ASTRA Studio.
It offers a complete solution for file-based workflows to manage the lifecycle of a clip from ingest to archive and excels in getting the right clip to the right place at the right time for the playout of programs, ads, news and live events.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox