Aveco announces new channel management system

Aveco, a provider of broadcast facility content management and automation solutions, will introduce ASTRA Studio 2 at IBC in September.

Astra Studio 2 builds on the experience developed from the original version, which offered a single operator control system for live studio and news production. Studio 2 includes a new user interface that can run on Windows, Linux or Apple systems.

It is integrated with a user’s NRCS system via MOS to provide editors with a single interface to produce and control a broadcast. It has a new abstraction layer called “Shots” that combines the story and device control giving the operator freedom of choice when dealing with last second changes or semi-automated newscasts.

Aveco has also rebranded its extensive collection of applications and solutions for master control, news and studio automation as the ASTRA Suite of Tools with a focus on content management and the new enhanced version of ASTRA Studio.

It offers a complete solution for file-based workflows to manage the lifecycle of a clip from ingest to archive and excels in getting the right clip to the right place at the right time for the playout of programs, ads, news and live events.