Avalon Studios puts Xytech at core of its operations

Avalon Studios has chosen Xytech’s MediaPulse Express solution to support its studio production operations in Wellington, New Zealand. MediaPulse Express helps the busy studio manage its varied facilities, as well as staff, resources and back office operations.

The Wellington studio facility was originally launched in 1975 to support TVNZ’s production operations. It provided an extensive infrastructure with sets and stages, back lots, control rooms, post-production environments, camera and lighting hire, staff and crew support, and even a helipad. With the implementation of MediaPulse — Xytech’s resource, work order and asset management platform featuring a full suite of scheduling, operational, and financial management tools — Avalon Studios has the software solution it needs to keep all of the various and demanding aspects of the studio running seamlessly.