Autoscript introduces redesigned 15in prompter

Autoscript unveiled a redesigned 15in Entry-Level Prompter Plus (ELP 15 +Plus+) at the 2011 NAB Show.

Offering a slimmer and more lightweight design, the ELP 15 +Plus+ is designed for prompter applications in studios, schools, colleges and universities.

The new ELP 15 +Plus+ features an attractive slim-line design, with a flat-screen monitor that is an upgrade for most CRT prompter monitors.

The ELP 15 +Plus+ runs cool, is more power efficient and provides a brightness of 400cd/m2. The ELP 15 +Plus+ maintains a viewing angle of 160 degrees horizontally and 140 degrees vertically.