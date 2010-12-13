Autocue gets in the news server game

Rogers Media, owners of several terrestrial TV stations and cable TV outlets in Canada, has purchased a comprehensive newsroom computer system from Autocue to allow its 10 TV stations to seamlessly share material among them.

Part of that project includes Autocue’s newly launched Linux-based video servers, which provide flexible and cost-effective ingest, storage and playout functionality.

Neil Hutchins said his company got the idea for an affordable video server after being asked to provide one as part of a complete workflow solution for a university. “We saw a great opportunity to offer more ports, more storage and more flexibility at a lower cost than existing devices, and have now developed a uniquely different server solution.”

The Autocue servers feature bidirectional, HD/SD channels that allow users to record and play at the same time, as well as analog/SDI ports, with a range of storage capacities. They are already shipping to customers around the world — including Ghana Broadcast Corporation (GBC), and Lincoln and Glamorgan Universities (UK).

Autocue and QTV (in the Americas) offers a single solution for lighting, camera support, teleprompters, newsroom, scripting, automation, media management, video servers and broadcast monitors. The company’s prompting solutions are compatible with all newsroom systems on the market and are used all over the world by broadcasters, production professionals, government facilities and corporate producers.