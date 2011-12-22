Australia's Nine Network upgrades studios with Grass Valley Kayenne

Australia's Nine Network has taken delivery of its third Grass Valley (www.grassvalley.com) Kayenne Video Production Center to support an upgrade to its HD production studio in Sydney.

In 2011, Grass Valley engineers completed systems integration of Nine Network's relocated Melbourne studios to a new facility in the Docklands district, providing system design and integration expertise to install a full complement of legacy and new third-party HD production equipment. The Melbourne project included the installation of two 2.5M/E Kayenne systems inside dual HD control rooms.

The latest Kayenne switcher ordered features a large 3.5M/E frame and a 4M/E Kayenne control panel and includes multilayered effects and DVE transitions. It will be used for a variety of news, current affairs and entertainment programs that go live to air from Nine Network's Willoughby studios, or recorded for later transmission.