Australian Parliament to Get Ericsson Captioning Services

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson continues to expand its services down under, announcing that it has closed a multi-year contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to provide live captioning services for the Australian Parliament. Ericsson will provide captioning services for all sitting hours within the Senate, House of Representatives, Federation Chamber and Parliamentary Committee hearings recorded as video.

In the last year Ericsson has set up a number of contracts in Australia to provide captioning services, including a multi-year deal with Australian public service broadcasters ABC and SBS in March, and Australian news service provider ANC in November 2015. The company also reached a deal with the New Zealand Parliament in June.

The service is scheduled to go live in August and will be available through the Australian Parliament’s online service.