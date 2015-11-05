Ericsson Takes Captioning Services Down Under
STOKCHOLM—Ericsson has announced it has signed a multi-year deal with Australian news service provider ANC to provide live captioning services to Sky News Live and Sky News Business. Ericsson will also provide captioning services for Sky News-produced bulletins on Qantas flights.
Ericsson’s real-time captioning platform supports live captioning in various languages by using speech-to-text, newsroom integration and rapid offline content preparation. The system allows multiple captioners to prepare and deliver real-time services for clients while maximizing re-use of the caption data after broadcast.
With the addition of ANC, Ericsson’s live captioning platform is now used by four of the six national TV news outlets in Australia.
