Ericsson Provides Live Captioning Services to New Zealand Parliament

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson has been tapped to assist the New Zealand Parliament, signing an exclusive, multi-year access services contract with the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives to remotely deliver live captioning services for Parliament TV. The new captioning service will be available starting in August.

According to David Wilson, clerk of the House of Representatives, one in nine New Zealanders uses captions when watching TV. “As a result, live captioning will enable more people in our communities to be informed about and involved in the work of their Parliament,” Wilson said.

Ericsson reports that this is the first instance that it will provide its captioning services to New Zealand. Throughout the last year, the company has signed multiple deals with stations in New Zealand’s neighbor Australia for captioning services.