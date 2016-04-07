Ericsson Nabs Captioning Contracts With Aussie Networks

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson signed a pair of contracts with Australian public service broadcasters ABC and SBS for multi-year captioning services.

The deal with ABC is a new contract to deliver live and file-based captioning across ABC’s television network, which includes ABC, ABC2, ABC3, and ABC News 24. The deal with SBS is an extension of the two companies’ partnership for an additional three years.

These deals are in addition to the contract that the company signed with ANC, Australia’s24-hour multi-channel, multi-platform news service, back in November.