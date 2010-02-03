Australian Newcast Gets Racy
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: A newscast on Australia’s Channel 7 turned a bit racy during an otherwise dry interview when a nearly nude woman popped up on a monitor in the background. Correspondent Chris Bath, in the 7 News studio, interviews an employee at Macquarie Bank when one of his colleagues in the background brings up the nude images. The colleague eventually turns around and notices the camera at the end of the interview.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox