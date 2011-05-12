Auralex Acoustics unveils entry-level, fabric-wrapped panels

Auralex Acoustics introduced its new SonoLite fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panels at the 2011 NAB Show. Priced for those with limited budgets, the latest entry-level SonoLite fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panels allow the company to expand its customer base by reaching the smaller and affiliate broadcast production facilities.

SonoLite is a 2ft x 2tft x 1in fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panel available in black or beige with squared edges. It provides an overall noise coefficient rating of 0.75.