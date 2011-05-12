Auralex Acoustics unveils entry-level, fabric-wrapped panels
Auralex Acoustics introduced its new SonoLite fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panels at the 2011 NAB Show. Priced for those with limited budgets, the latest entry-level SonoLite fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panels allow the company to expand its customer base by reaching the smaller and affiliate broadcast production facilities.
SonoLite is a 2ft x 2tft x 1in fabric-wrapped StudiofoamPro panel available in black or beige with squared edges. It provides an overall noise coefficient rating of 0.75.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox