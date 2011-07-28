Audio-Technica develops new communications headset

Audio-Technica (www.audio-technica.com) has introduced its BPHS1-XF4 Communications Headset, designed for use with intercom systems for broadcast, sports, live events or any application where a high-quality communications headset is required.

The rugged BPHS1-XF4 offers natural, highly intelligible stereo reproduction, featuring closed-back circumaural (around-the-ear) ear cups designed to provide maximum comfort and ambient noise rejection with minimal ear fatigue. The BPHS1-XF4 also has a professional boom-mounted moving coil dynamic microphone that can be positioned for use on either side of the mouth.

The BPHS1-XF4's microphone has a unidirectional polar pattern tailored for pickup of speech with maximum voice intelligibility over a wide frequency range. A high-performance neodymium magnet in the microphone ensures a high output level and detailed sound reproduction.

The microphone is more sensitive to sound originating directly in front of the element, making it useful in reducing pickup of unwanted, off-axis sounds. The flexible gooseneck boom swivels for easy positioning on either the right or left side.

The headset's dual earphones offer an extended frequency response of 20-20,000Hz for smooth, natural sound reproduction. At the heart of each earpiece, a 40mm neodymium driver offers impressive power handling ideal for high maximum sound pressure levels. Padded circumaural ear cups provide acoustic isolation while an adjustable headband offers longwearing comfort.

For broadcast applications, the BPHS1-XF4 can easily be transformed into a broadcast headset by changing to the BPCB1 cable with 3-pin XLR-type/stereo 1/4in terminations (available separately).