Audiences for 2022 NBA Finals Up 28% from Last Year
By George Winslow published
The first three three games of the NBA Finals averaged 11.78M viewers; ratings for game three were also up
NEW YORK—Viewing for the first three games of the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC continues to outpace last year (opens in new tab), averaging 11,777,000 viewers, which is up 28 percent from last year, according to Nielsen.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-100, averaged 11,522,000 viewers, peaking with 13,245,000 viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.
Overall, NBA Finals game 3 was up 25 percent from game 3 in 2021, propelling ABC to win the night across all of television once again, including in every key demographic: M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49 and P25-54.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
