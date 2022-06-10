Audiences for 2022 NBA Finals Up 28% from Last Year

NEW YORK—Viewing for the first three games of the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC continues to outpace last year (opens in new tab), averaging 11,777,000 viewers, which is up 28 percent from last year, according to Nielsen.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-100, averaged 11,522,000 viewers, peaking with 13,245,000 viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Overall, NBA Finals game 3 was up 25 percent from game 3 in 2021, propelling ABC to win the night across all of television once again, including in every key demographic: M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49 and P25-54.