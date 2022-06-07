NBA Finals Viewing Up from 2021

NEW YORK—ABC and ESPN have announced that the audience for the NBA Finals Game 2 was up 24% from 2021 and that viewing for the first two games was up 30% from last year.

NBA Finals Game 2, in which the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 107-88, averaged nearly 12 million viewers (11,911,000) on ABC, up 24% from last year’s Game 2, according to Nielsen. Through two games, NBA Finals viewership is up 30 percent from 2021.

The Game 2 audience peaked with 14,144,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET. when the Warriors opened up a significant lead over Boston for the remainder of the game.

Due to the strength of Game 2, ABC once again won the night across all of television – broadcast and cable – and in every key demo, including P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54.

The game 2 average audience was slightly ahead of Game 1 (opens in new tab), which also had an average audience of nearly 12 million viewers (11,901,000) across ABC and ESPN2 on June 2.

The peak viewing for Game 2 at 14.1 million was also higher than the peak numbers for Game 1 (12,963,000).