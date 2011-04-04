ATTO Unveils ‘Fast Frame’ Network Interface Card



ATTO Technology, Inc., a provider of storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, has launched the FastFrame 10Gb/s Ethernet Network Interface Card (NIC), the company says in a written statement.



Combining leading Ethernet technology and ATTO’s expertise in high-bandwidth data transfer, the FastFrame NIC is the only card of its kind on the market offered in “quad, dual and single port options for PCIe 2.0 data interconnects,” ATTO says.



Growth in bandwidth intensive data input, output (I/O) environments, including Internet protocol (IP) traffic; voice over IP (VOIP); video on demand (VOD); high performance computing (HPC) clustering, combined with the available processing power in multi-core processor servers is driving users to adopt 10Gb Ethernet solutions, the firm says.



ATTO’s 10Gb Ethernet NICs not only meet and exceed the growing demands of traditional host-to-host networking, but they also expand the possibilities to Ethernet based storage by supporting “data center bridging,” according to the company.



In addition, ATTO’s FastFrame NICs, based on Intel chip technology, offers field-proven, industry standard network connectivity available for Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems, “making them the most versatile 10Gb/s Ethernet cards available for high-bandwidth I/O connectivity found in markets such as media and entertainment, education and government,” the firm says. Those cards also provide the lowest power consumption—up to 30 percent lower than similar products—easing data center budgets when it comes to overall power and cooling costs, ATTO says.



“With a wide variety of high-bandwidth connectivity products and a majority share in the media and entertainment markets, ATTO FastFrame 10Gb Network Interface Cards are a natural extension of ATTO’s product portfolio,” said Timothy Klein, president and CEO for ATTO Technology, Inc. “ATTO’s FastFrame extends the benefits of 10Gb/s network connectivity to Mac OS X in rich-content environments,” while also providing support for Windows and Linux servers when used in datacenter applications, he said



-- Government Video



