ATTO Technology to Introduce FibreBridge 7500 Storage Controller

Atto FiberBridge 7500

Amherst, N.Y. —Atto Technology, a manufacturer of network connectivity and infrastructure products will shortly its FibreBridge 7500 storage controller. As IT infrastructures see some of their most radical changes in over a decade, the FibreBridge 7500 will help provide solutions for today’s challenging high-performance IT environments.

The Atto FibreBridge 7500 storage controller is a high-performance device that adds enterprise-level Fibre Channel SAN connectivity to low-cost SAS JBOD storage. Atto’s fast acceleration architecture has dedicated memory modules and data paths so commands won’t have to compete for shared system resources, allowing more data transfers at faster transfer rates. The FibreBridge 7500 creates a modular solution for building out a virtualized, software defined data center.

Less than 4 microseconds of latency transfers between storage and server platforms.

Allows data mobility and redundancy via multisite cluster installations up to 100 kilometers apart.

Enables IT architects to assemble tiered high-speed SSD and high-capacity HDD solutions that aggregate up to 1.4PB of storage.

Atto’s 7500 leverages the technology introduced by the FibreBridge 6500 that has now been installed in thousands of data centers worldwide. Both products feature Atto’s Drive Map Director technology that reduces operating expenses by eliminating manual mapping of LUNs and the need to remap LUNs if a drive shelf is removed for maintenance or failure. The 6500 features Atto’s Virtual Device Response technology that enables devices to queue and execute commands on behalf of busy or unresponsive tape storage, reducing the number of failed or incomplete backups.