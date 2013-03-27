Atto Technology Selected to Power JMR Electronics SAS/SATA RAID

AMHERST, N.Y. — JMR Electronics selected Atto Technology as the storage connectivity source for their latest SilverStore desktop SAS/SATA RAID storage solution.



Using Atto's ThunderStream RAID controller, end users can directly connect Thunderbolt-ready Ultrabooks, all-in-ones and laptops to JMR storage. This portable and lightweight eight-bay platform scales to 32 TB.



It will be displayed in JMR’s Booth, SL10124 at NAB 2013 in Las Vegas, April 8-11.



