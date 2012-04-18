AT&T to Provide Networking Services to NBC Olympics

NEW YORK: NBC’s Olympics division will use a managed private networking solution from AT&T to help deliver its high-definition broadcast coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games. AT&T's networking platform will create a connection between NBC’s Olympics space in the International Broadcast Center production facilities in London and NBC’s U.S. facilities in New York.



In advance of the 2012 London Olympic Games, AT&T and NBC's Olympics division worked collaboratively on planning and testing to support reliable execution. AT&T arranged diverse, always-on network circuits with back-up features and multiple transfer paths to help facilitate coverage that is transmitted at all times, even if a circuit unexpectedly fails.



AT&T will have dedicated support teams in the NBC Olympics London and New York facilities, as well as in AT&T’s own support centers, to provide constant monitoring of the transmission. The Games are scheduled to open July 27 and run through August 12.