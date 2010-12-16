ATSC Names Flaherty Member Emeritus



Dr. Joseph A. Flaherty was recently named Member Emeritus by the Board of Directors of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).



The special recognition was in response to his “unparalleled industry leadership” and decades of contributions to the field. Flaherty completes his most recent term with the ATSC Board on December 31st, he has served since 1983.



“Joe’s lifetime commitment to the technological advancement of our industry is extraordinary,” said Mark Richer, ATSC president. “His dedication to the ATSC is an inspiration to those working in standards development.”



Flaherty received a degree in Physics from Rockhurst College in 1952, served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1953-54 and began his career in television at NBC as a television engineer in 1955. He is currently Senior Vice President of Technology for CBS Broadcasting. Flaherty is a frequent lecturer and technical author, member of many international industry-related organizations and has been awarded numerous awards and commendations.



