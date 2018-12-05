ATSC Members Elect Four 2019 Board Members

WASHINGTON— Advanced Television Systems Committee members have elected four industry executives to three-year terms as ATSC Board of Directors, the committee announced today.

Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle was reelected to the ATSC board. Jim DeChant, VP of Technology, News-Press Gazette Broadcasting; Ira Goldstone, Executive Engineer, Fox Television; and Dave Siegler, VP, technical operations, Cox Media Group are newly elected to the board. Their terms begin in January 2019.

Departing the board with the expiration of their terms at the end of 2018 are Brett Jenkins, EVP, CTO at Nexstar Media Group; Richard Friedel, EVP and GM, Engineering and Operations, Fox Networks; Glenn Reitmeier, SVP Technology, Standards & Policy at NBC; and Wayne Luplow, who represented the IEEE on the board. Friedel’s term as chairman also expires at the end of the year.

Current board members who will remain on the board in 2019 include: Lynn Claudy, NAB; Mark Corl, Triveni Digital; Jon Fairhurst, Samsung; Dr. Paul Hearty, Sony Electronics; Dr. Jong Kim, LG Electronics; Brian Markwalter, CTA; Thomas Bause Mason, SMPTE; Andy Scott, NCTA — The Internet and Television Association; and Craig Todd, Dolby. Dr. Yian Wu, Communications Research Centre, has been appointed to the 2019 board by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

