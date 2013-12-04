ATSC Board Members Elected

WASHINGTON —Members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee have elected three industry executives to serve on the ATSC Board of Directors for three-year terms beginning January 2014.



Former ATSC Chairman John Godfrey of Samsung, whose earlier board term expired a year ago, was elected to serve on the board again. Current board members Mark Eyer of Sony and John Taylor of LG Electronics USA were elected to serve second terms on the ATSC Board of Directors.



Other current directors whose terms continue in 2014 are: Kevin Gage, NAB; Ira Goldstone, Univision; James Kutzner, PBS; Richard Friedel, Fox; Brian Markwalter, CEA; Sam Matheny, WRAL/Capitol Broadcasting; Glenn Reitmeier, NBC Universal; Andy Scott, NCTA; Bob Seidel, CBS; Dave Siegler, Cox Media Group; and Peter Symes, SMPTE.



The ATSC thanks board members whose terms expire at the end of 2013: Brett Jenkins, LIN Media, and Yiyan Wu, CRC (representing IEEE). Former ATSC Chairman Wayne Luplow of Zenith returns to the board for 2014, succeeding Wu as the IEEE’s appointed representative.



Godfrey is vice president of Communications Policy and Regulatory Affairs for Samsung Electronics America. An active ATSC participant for years, Godfrey served on the Board of Directors from 2007-2012 and as Chairman in 2011-2012. He is also active in the Consumer Electronics Association as a member of the Board of Industry Leaders, and past chairman of the CEA Division Executive Board, Video Division Board and Government Affairs Council.