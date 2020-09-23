NextGen TV Goes Live at WKAR in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich.—Another market has begun transmitting ATSC 3.0, with WKAR-TV at Michigan State University, the latest to push out the NextGen TV standard. Dave Arland of Arland Communications and ATSC's media contact confirmed the news to TV Technology.

With this, East Lansing becomes the 11th market to begin transmitting ATSC 3.0 signals. Others include Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Portland, Ore., and Nashville, Tenn. The full list is shown on ATSC’s ATSC 3.0 deployment map .

WKAR was first granted an experimental license to broadcast ATSC 3.0 by the FCC in 2018. In September 2019, it opened the Media Innovation Lab , which was tasked with experimenting with different applications of the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard.

TV Technology has reached out to WKAR for comment.