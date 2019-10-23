NEXTGEN TV Innovation Lab Running at Michigan State’s WKAR

EAST LANSING, Mich.—Michigan State University has hopped on the NEXTGEN TV train, opening a Media Innovation Lab that will experiment with different applications of the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard. The lab is hosted at the WKAR Public Media station.

WKAR was granted an experimental license in 2018 by the FCC to broadcast in ATSC 3.0, which resulted in the construction of of the NextGen Media Innovation Lab at MSU’s College of Communications Arts and Sciences.

“This innovative space serves as a collaborative hub where students, faculty and researchers will explore the future of television and other applications afforded by the emerging ATSC 3.0 digital standard,” said Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager of WKAR.

“The new standard integrates broadcast with broadband, and features heightened mobility and a more efficient use of the broadcast spectrum,” Elkins continued. “These attributes allow numerous opportunities for multidisciplinary research on customization and interactivity.”

Michigan State officially opened the NextGen Media Innovation Lab on Sept. 19.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.