Atomos Samurai delivers HD recording, monitoring, playback

At the 2011 NAB Show, Atomos unveiled the Samurai, a professional, portable touch screen 10-bit HD recorder, monitor and playback device that captures video and audio directly from any camera with HD/SD-SDI.

The Samurai encodes in real-time to the Apple ProRes format and records onto low-cost, removable 2.5in hard disks.

It has a high-resolution 5in HD/SD-SDI monitor and provides all of the features of the company’s Ninja as well as time code, genlock and the ability to work with multiple synchronized units. It also offers 24psf support with 24/60i 3:2 pull-down removal on capture and SDI loop though.