Atomos Firmware Update Adds NDI Support To CONNECT Series

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has released new firmware that adds NDI support to its CONNECT series, making NDI connectivity available to a large number of cameras, the company said this week.

Users of the Atomos Ninja V or V+ fitted with an Atomos CONNECT or a Shogun CONNECT are now able to connect with NDI via Wi-Fi or Ethernet, Atomos said.

The NDI HX2 firmware update supports NDI HX2 transmission up to 1080p60 with Shogun CONNECT and 1080p30 for Ninja V+ with Atomos CONNECT while simultaneously recording in Apple ProRes or Avid DNx, it said.

From a single, battery-operated device, Atomos provides wireless or wired NDI transmission, a live viewfinder and local recording, it said.

“Typically, NDI is associated with fixed acquisition points, for example PTZ cameras,” said Atomos CEO Trevor Elbourne. “Now we’re making it possible to use pretty much any HDMI or SDI-equipped camera as a mobile NDI source. It’s the perfect solution for creatives who need their content delivered live to a remote device for review, recording or transmission.”

A camera and microphone can be connected by HDMI or SDI to the Atomos CONNECT series monitor-recorder, and then connected to a local area network using either Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable. Once NDI is enabled to transmit, the video stream is available to any suitable device on the local area network sub-net. The NDI stream can then be viewed, recorded or used as a source for OBS or a NewTek TriCaster and then retransmitted as part of a larger production, it said.

The firmware update is available for $99.