Atomos, Dropbox Advance Camera-To-Cloud Workflow With New Offer

AMSTERDAM—Atomos is promoting a 40% discount on Dropbox Business or Business Plus plans with the purchase of any new Atomos monitor or monitor-recorder until Nov. 30 at the ongoing IBC 2024.

“Camera to cloud has been a game-changer for video production,” said Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. “We're delighted to be working with Dropbox to bring even greater productivity to our customers on such a ubiquitous platform.”

Atomos is highlighting a free firmware update for any connected Ninja or Shogun at IBC 2024 that makes it possible to send footage directly to Dropbox.

“We are excited by the partnership with Atomos to bring cloud-based video workflows from the camera directly to Dropbox. It makes it so much easier to shoot, share, edit, review and deliver,” said Andy Wilson, senior director of new business solutions at Dropbox

Dropbox offers a toolset that enables production companies to manage content, accounts and teams on a secure, scalable platform, Atomos said.

The Dropbox Business Plan starts at 9TB for a team of three or more, allowing file transfers up to 100GB at a time. The Business Plus plan starts at 15TB for a team of three or more, allowing file transfers up to 250GB at a time. The offer only applies to new Dropbox accounts globally and can be redeemed by registering at my.atomos.com, the company said.

Atomos is offering its Ninja Ultra for $719 excluding sales tax and its Shogun Ultra for $1,107 excluding taxes for a limited time.

The Dropbox plans only require an internet connection, so this offer is being extended to purchases of all Atomos monitors and monitor-recorders, irrespective of whether they are cloud-enabled or not. Atomos said.

See Atomos at IBC 2024 Stand 11.D25.