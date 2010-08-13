Atlona Technologies releases professional 8 x 8 HDMI 1.3 matrix switch

Atlona Technologies, a manufacturer of AV connectivity products, has introduced the AT-HD-V88M, an 8 x 8 HDMI 1.3 matrix switcher. The AT-HD-V88M provides a flexible and cost-effective solution to users routing HD with audio from any eight HDMI sources to eight HDMI-compatible displays simultaneously. Because it is a matrix switcher, it will allow any input to be routed to any output, the same input to be routed to all outputs or any combination, completely eliminating the need to constantly move around video cables.

This rack-mountable 8 x 8 matrix switch is designed to be controlled through IR, RS-232 or via third-party control systems. With the AT-HD-V88M, users will never experience signal loss degradation due to signal routing or dropping picture on one display when switching video on another. This AT-HD-V88M supports high resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 or 1080p. Along, with being HDCP compliant, the AT-HD-V88M joins the list of many other Atlona products that have 3-D capabilities.