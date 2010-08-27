Atlantic 10 Conference schools upgrade scoreboards with Daktronics

Three Atlantic 10 college athletic conference teams will debut new video and scoring system from Daktronics this upcoming season. Facility upgrades include new light emitting diode (LED) video and scoring systems for basketball, volleyball and football.

The University of Richmond in Richmond, VA, has an integrated video and scoring system in the new 8700-seat E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. The large, state-of-the-art video display measures more than 19ft. high by 35ft wide and is flanked by two custom scoreboards and integrated with an auxiliary video display measuring 8ft high by 18ft wide. The system serves not only football, but also Richmond lacrosse and track and field sports teams.

Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA, added a custom-designed center hung video board as part of a $1.8 million renovation project for the A.J. Palumbo Center, home of Duquesne men's and women's basketball and volleyball. The four-sided display, each section measuring about 7ft high by 13ft wide, features video displays with 10mm pixel spacing. Four lower-level corner displays are installed at the center, which is integrated with the center-hung displays.

George Washington University has installed a new integrated video, scoring and advertising system in the Charles E. Smith Center, home to GW men's and women's basketball, volleyball and gymnastics. The system includes a center hung installation of four LED video displays measuring approximately 10ft high by 17ft wide, with pixels spaced at 10mm. This display is the largest Daktronics 10mm basketball displays in the Mid-Atlantic region and is among the largest in college basketball.