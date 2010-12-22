ATG Broadcast showcases sports venue services

ATG Broadcast, a UK-based broadcast systems integrator, will exhibit its full range of planning, design, installation, commissioning and post-installation support services at BVE 2011 in London’s Earls Court beginning Feb. 15.

ATG Broadcast’s engineering team has helped companies move from tape-based to file-based studio operation, which enabled huge improvements in productivity and flexibility for several European sports operations.

The company oversaw a major expansion for TV4, one of Scandinavia’s largest independent broadcasters. Completed in eight weeks from order placement, the project equipped TV4’s transmission partner, Ericsson, to play out 13 Canal Plus sports channels. All channels are equipped to allow live recording for instant rerun on any channel.

ATG also built studios and post-production facilities for BSkyB’s new broadcasting facility at the network’s corporate headquarters in Osterley, in west London. ATG has commenced work on two of three main technical elements: a five-studio production center plus a large post-production resource comprising 23 general-purpose video edit suites, 11 fast turnaround edit suites, five playout edit suites, six Sky Sports News edit suites and six desktop post-production craft stations.

The company also did a major upgrade to Studio Six at Television Center in London. Studio Six has become one of Britain’s first 1080/50p HD-capable studios and the fourth permanent HD studio at Television Center.