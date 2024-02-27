Ateme, Verance Integrate Aspect Watermarking With TITAN Transcoder

PARIS—Ateme and Verance have integrated the Verance's Aspect Watermarking within the audio chain of Ateme's TITAN transcoders, the companies said.

The move makes possible widely distributed NextGen TV interactive experiences and gives North American broadcasters the chance to drive new business models, create personalized offerings and investigate new ways to monetize the standard, they said.

Verance Aspect is the company’s implementation of ATSC open watermarking standards. It launches broadcast applications by carrying metadata and triggers associated with NextGen TV interactive broadcast experiences across all distribution paths, including ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 over-the-air, cable/satellite and over-the-top services, to reach all connected televisions, the companies said.

Sans the watermark, 80% of U.S. households would be unable to take advantage of these capabilities, they said.

Integrating the watermark in the transcoder’s audio chain enhances interactivity, taking advantage of many NextGen TV use cases, including start-over functionality, sports betting, fantasy sports, personalized news and weather, targeted advertising and advanced emergency alerting, they said.

“With more and more broadcasters deploying NextGen Broadcast, they want to see a return on their investment," said Julien Mandel, Ateme solution marketing senior director, Contribution & Distribution Segment.

Calling the integration “a significant milestone in delivering personalized and engaging content experiences,” Verance CEO Nil Shah said it will “empower broadcasters with unparalleled opportunities to deliver personalized content, explore new revenue opportunities and embrace the transformative capabilities of NextGen TV.”