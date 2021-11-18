ATEME Unveils CM5000e Kyrion Encoder

PARIS—ATEME has launched the CM5000e, its new-generation Kyrion encoder for UHD contribution in a sustainable manner.

Built with sustainability in mind, the ATEME Kyrion CM5000e encoder consumes less power, thereby reducing its carbon footprint and increasing its green credentials for adopters. Contributing to its environmental benefits are the encoder’s dense integration capabilities. The encoder offers UHD remuxing and satellite or IP outputs in a single device, eliminating the need for additional hardware, the company said.

The Kyrion CM5000e includes all of the necessary features for transmission of live events while being easily accessible and simple to use. Its short booting time and low latency encoding make the CM5000e well-suited for a sports, news and entertainment coverage, it said.

The encoder paves the way for IP migration in the future with Zixi, SRT and RIST solutions as well as SMPTE ST 2110. It enables content protection with the latest innovations, such as the BISS-CA standard and dynamic watermarking technologies, ATEME said.

“…[W]ith Kyrion CM5000e, we are … pioneering sustainable solutions in the contribution and distribution market, and we’re committed to making a positive environmental impact,” said Julien Mandel, contribution and distribution segment solution marketing senior director at ATEME.

More information is available on the company’s website.