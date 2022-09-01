Ateme Introduces Cloud-Based SaaS Video Compression, Processing

PARIS—Ateme today announced the launch of Ateme+, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud-centric platform, making the company’s video compression and processing solutions available as an operational expense rather than requiring a substantial CapEx investment.

"We are increasingly seeing demand for more flexibility in content processing and delivery – in terms of both the business model and the scale. Ateme+ truly delivers on these requirements, while also ensuring the superior quality of experience our customers expect from Ateme,” said Jean-Louis Lods, vice president of media and monetization at Ateme.

Ateme+ offers broadcasters, service providers and streaming platforms with the functions and capacity they require via an easy-to-use management console. The new offering enables frictionless onboarding, ensuring quicker time to value and lower overall total of cost of ownership (TCO), the company said.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter, giving more choice to video service providers,” said Rémi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at Ateme. “They can now choose between the traditional licensing model, Software as a Service or a hybrid model where they mix the two.”

Ateme+ is cloud agnostic; however, the company has optimized the solution for use on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The new SaaS platform supports any resolution and is available on a subscription or pay-as-you-go basis. It is fully scalable to meet the changing needs of media organizations and offers built-in redundancy to maximize uptime and reliability, it said.

With the ability to be customized, Ateme+ provides management via a single pane of glass for configuration, monitoring, user management and key metrics. Ateme takes care of scaling the platform and will implement regular product updates to ensure customers benefit from a service that offers maximum flexibility and agility, it said.