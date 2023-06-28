Ateliere Creative Technologies Unveils New Clipping Function For Ateliere Connect

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—Ateliere Creative Technologies is making it easier for its users to repackage and accelerate content delivery with the release of a new clipping function that allows users to modify titles and their attributes on the fly.

Available now for the Ateliere Connect cloud-native media supply chain platform, the new function uses time-based metadata for fast clipping turnaround, thereby creating operational efficiencies, the company said.

“In today’s hyper-competitive streaming market, the ability to deliver the right content, at the right time, to the right viewers and platforms is key,” said company chief technology officer Ryan Kido. “Ateliere continues to bring innovation to its platforms that give[s] our customers the edge to build engaged subscriber bases. With this new, easy-to-use clipping functionality, Ateliere customers get additional tools in their arsenal to accelerate sales and compliance workflows even further.”

The first release of Ateliere Connect’s clipping function allows users to set time ranges and save them as timecoded metadata markers to make marking and extracting content as a new file fast and easy, it said.

Segmenting titles efficiently empowers sales teams to get content to their customers faster, accelerating bulk packaging and delivery options. Future releases will include clip stitching and metadata-based editing, the company said.

With the company’s proprietary FrameDNA AI/ML and Deep Analysis tools, it is possible to identify specific video elements such as opening and credits and slates, studio logos, black frames and color bars, automating bulk removal and saving hours of otherwise manual work, it said.