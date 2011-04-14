Associated Press Secures Rights to U.K. Press Association Video Archive

LONDON: The Associated Press has signed a distribution deal with the Press Association for its U.K. news video footage. As a result, AP will have more U.K.-based video footage at its disposal, and Press Association’s video will have wider distribution.



Starting immediately, AP’s archive customers can access more than18,000 archived U.K. video news, entertainment and sports stories, amounting to 35,000 minutes of footage. Press Association will add around 15 new stories each day. The footage is described as “archive-friendly” compilations of the fully shot-listed rushes from which the story was created.



Press Association says its footage will be available on AP’s archive website, www.aparchive.com, on the day of filming and can be easily accessed.