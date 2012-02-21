ASSIMILATE announces SCRATCH, SCRATCH LAB enhancements

ASSIMILATE has announced that SCRATCH and SCRATCH Lab version 6.1 have achieved new performance levels in the playback of RED EPIC Stereo content.

SCRATCH Lab now provides DITs, DPs and directors with dailies playback and review of RAW Stereo EPIC streams, direct from the camera at a full 48fps. SCRATCH 6.1 finishing systems can achieve the same 48fps playback rate of EPIC Stereo content even after sophisticated color grades and effects have been applied.

Now, directors and DPs that are planning the next generation of stereo feature films can have the confidence of knowing that they can maintain the integrity of their shot from on-set QC and review, all the way through post production.