ASC shows optional enhancements for Next Generation Controller at satellite show

ASC Signal demonstrated the latest optional enhancements to its Next Generation Controller (NGC) for satellite antenna systems in mid-March at SATELLITE 2011 in Washington, D.C. The technical enhancements provide users the flexibility to upgrade and add capabilities as their budgets allow.

ASC Signal’s NGC enables precise operational control of earth station systems. The enhanced optional features of the NGC include onboard LNA redundancy and waveguide switching system, easy-to-use antenna pattern-testing routine, 10MHz reference system with IRIG B capability and an enhanced interface for spectrum analyzer software.

The NGC is designed to work with ASC’s full range of C-, Ku-, X- and Ka-band antennas, as well as its transportable trifolds.