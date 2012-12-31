ASACA broadcast servers integrate intoPIX JPEG 2000 technology

JPEG 2000 compression provider intoPIX has integrated its JPEG 2000 codec IP-core in the new ASACA servers developed for studios and master control rooms.

With the intoPIX visually lossless intraframe compression engine, ASACA brings to market new broadcast servers processing two HDTVs channels, Fill and Key, in a compact, cost-effective FPGA chip.

Well-suited for production and broadcast, JPEG 2000 is an easy-to-edit I-frame format and is integrating by an increasing number of broadcast servers. ASACA is now delivering three new products powered by intoPIX codecs to broadcast facilities. The ASACA AVR-800/801 VAF servers deliver Telop for CM and Audio, used in master control room. The AVR-802 AV File records and playbacks Telop used in studio. With one input and two outputs, it also processes simultaneously Fill and Key.