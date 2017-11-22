Arvato Systems Buys Vidispine

GÜTERSLOH, GERMANY—Arvato Systems Group earlier this month announced the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of Vidispine AB to strengthen its product portfolio and collaborate on ways to take advantage of explosive growth in video content and cloud-based solutions to manage media.

Vidispine, founded in 2009 in Stockholm, has concentrated its efforts on developing and selling digital content management solutions, especially those for video. Customers include companies from the media sector as well as other industries. Vidispine CEO Erik Åhlin and CTO Isak Jonsson will continue in their roles.

The company’s product portfolio consists of various components built upon the Vidispine Server content management platform. They include:

· VidiXplore, a software-as-a-service solution for content management across a variety of locations;

· Vidinet, a platform-as-a-service cloud solution for enterprise media workflows.

“We are delighted that the existing partnership with Arvato Systems will enable an even more intensive integration of our solutions and a joint market launch," said Åhlin.

Matthias Moeller, CEO of Arvato Systems Group, said the company’s customers will “benefit significantly” from the integration of products, technology and expertise of both companies.

More information is available on the Arvato website.