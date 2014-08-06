Artel Video Systems Receives Technology and Engineering Emmy

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems today announced that it has been honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.



The Emmy Award recognizes Artel for its contribution in the development of VSF TR-01, a recommended practice for compressing SDI signals into JPEG 2000 and encapsulating the signals along with audio and ancillary data into an MPEG-2 TS for transport over IP networks. In addition to supporting the development of TR-01, Artel and other recipients of the award also demonstrated interoperability between their products. With the development of TR-01 and vendor interoperability, the industry now has a standard solution for light compression of HD and 3G-SDI signals for transport applications.



The Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards will be presented at a reception in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2015.

