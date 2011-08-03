Artel to unveil six-channel TDM for digital video transport over dark fiber

At IBC2011, Artel Video Systems will debut the DLC156, a six-channel time division multiplexer (TDM) for transporting uncompressed and compressed video over dark fiber.

The module enables the transport of up to six HD-SDI or three 3G-SDI digital video services over a single optical wavelength, saving fiber costs and simplifying network design and deployment. Users can mix and match SD-SDI, ASI, HD-SDI or 3G-SDI services into a single 10Gb/s optical transport stream. The DLC156 supports links in excess of 80km using industry-standard, hot-swappable 10G XFP transceivers in WDM and DWDM wavelengths.

The company also will showcase the DLC410, an ASI- and SDI-over-IP gateway that enables the transport of two bidirectional streams across a single Gig-E connection. The module is well suited for CATV operators and video service providers with intercity video connectivity requirements.

