Artel to unveil six-channel TDM for digital video transport over dark fiber
At IBC2011, Artel Video Systems will debut the DLC156, a six-channel time division multiplexer (TDM) for transporting uncompressed and compressed video over dark fiber.
The module enables the transport of up to six HD-SDI or three 3G-SDI digital video services over a single optical wavelength, saving fiber costs and simplifying network design and deployment. Users can mix and match SD-SDI, ASI, HD-SDI or 3G-SDI services into a single 10Gb/s optical transport stream. The DLC156 supports links in excess of 80km using industry-standard, hot-swappable 10G XFP transceivers in WDM and DWDM wavelengths.
The company also will showcase the DLC410, an ASI- and SDI-over-IP gateway that enables the transport of two bidirectional streams across a single Gig-E connection. The module is well suited for CATV operators and video service providers with intercity video connectivity requirements.
See Artel Video System at IBC2011 Stand 2.A20.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox