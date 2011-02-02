Artel to feature video transport advancements at VidTrans 2011

Artel Video Systems will demonstrate the latest advancements in its product line at VidTrans 2011, Feb. 1-3, at the Marina Del Rey Marriott, in Los Angeles.

Artel will feature its flagship DL4000 digital video transport system, a modular, 1RU chassis system for critical, carrier-class applications, such as backhaul and content contribution.

Telcos, video service providers and CATV operators have come to rely on the flexible and easy-to-deploy DL4000 to manage their transport needs for any video format over diverse network topologies. Among the latest advancements in the platform is the recently released DLT710 multiformat signal generator and circuit verification module. The DLT710 is specifically designed to address the need for a flexible, inexpensive unit to verify and monitor 3G, HD, SD, ASI and ATSC video links.