Artel, Qligent Set Up Integration Partnership

WESTFORD, MASS.—In an effort to assist broadcasters with the pending transition to ATSC 3.0, Artel Video Systems and Qligent have announced a new integration partnership.

InfinityLink

With all the potential factors involved in the repacking assignments, implementing ATSC 3.0 and transitioning to all-IP networks, pro-active real-time monitoring and analysis of the media service delivery chain is needed. To provide assistance on that front, Qligent has integrated Artel’s DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms into its Qligent Vision software-based monitoring and analysis system. This reportedly provides a broader view of end-to-end signal paths and deploys Artel’s technology across multiple sites and points throughout IP and fiber-based networks. Operators will now be able to validate interoperability and test configurations.

“An IP-based studio to transmitter link has become a critical component within ATSC 3.0 and Artel has an excellent reputation for reliability,” said Ted Korte, chief operating officer, Qligent. “Now we can keep a close watch on the signal as it passes through the entire chain with a single view but from multiple perspectives. Not only will system interoperability problems be easier to see and resolve but will also be easier to test a wide variety of configurations with immediate feedback on stimulus and response for quick proofs-of-concept and optimizations.”

Both companies will display their products at the upcoming NAB Show; Qligent will be in booth N6520, while Artel will be in booth N4511.