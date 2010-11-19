Artel introduces low-cost, multiformat, 3G-SDI-capable signal generator, test module

Artel has made available the DLT710, a low-cost, multiformat, 3G-SDI-capable signal generator and test module. The DLT710 is a DL4000-based module designed for simple, automatic link verification of all serial digital video formats.

The module functions as both a signal generator and functional test monitor for 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, DVB-ASI and ATSC formats, making it ideal for verification of single or multiformat video links. The DLT710 can generate and verify both compressed and uncompressed video formats as well as automatically sequence through all preselected formats. In less than five minutes, users can verify as operational a circuit supporting 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD SDI, DVB-ASI and ATSC. Used in conjunction with DL-Manager, the module will log CRC and EDH errors, loss of video and other errors and activities. The DLT710 is compatible with any DL4000 platform chassis and can be packaged in a ruggedized travel case along with the DL4100 single-slot chassis.