Artel Acquires ARG ElectroDesign Intellectual Property

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel will take over selected intellectual property from ARG ElectroDesign according to an announcement by the real-time multimedia delivery system provider.

Quarra 10G

The transaction gives Artel the rights to core IP switch technology form Quarra 1G and 10G IP Switch products and the Automatic Repeat Query product line, which serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport for video applications.

This deal is an expansion of Artel and ARG ElectroDesign’s previous deal in April of this year that saw Artel taking over the North American distribution of both product lines. Now, Artel will handle both the manufacturing and distribution for Quarra and ARG products from its Westford, Mass., location. Artel reports that it will next look to grow its distribution channels.

In addition, Richard Bell, ARG’s previous chief technology officer, has joined Artel in an engineering leadership role.