Arsenal Streamlines Video With Aframe Platform

WESTFORD, MASS. & LONDON—European soccer fans have earned a reputation on their passion for their teams, and the fans of Premier League club Arsenal are no different. To help satisfy its fans cravings for content, Arsenal Broadband Ltd now uses the Aframe cloud video platform to streamline video-based workflows.

Arsenal Broadband creates and manages the club’s video content, including documentaries, interviews and match day coverage. The coverage is then published on Arsenal Player, which is an on-demand online video portal with more than 1.6 million fans. Aframe helps ingest the HD media directly from the camera in its native format and uploads it to a cloud storage facility through accelerated UDP file transfer technology. The club also uses the Aframe for logging, providing easy access to videos.

“Aframe has really simplified the process, as the editors can now download the metadata from the platform and load it to Adobe Premiere within minutes,” said John Dollin, senior systems and operations manager, Arsenal Broadband Ltd. “We can also share the content simply by sending a link, and our teams can watch the footage on any device.”