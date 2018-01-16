ARRI Rental Opens Brooklyn Satellite Office
BROOKLYN, N.Y.—ARRI Rental is opening the doors to a new satellite office in Brooklyn, Brooklyn Haus in Greenpoint.
The new space will serve as a traditional camera rental facility in what ARRI calls “the heart of Brooklyn’s studio landscape,” but also intends for it to be used as a space for crews to meet to prepare shoots, with meeting rooms, entertaining spaces and a café.
ARRI Rental in Secaucus, N.J., remains the rental headquarters for North America, providing the company’s full spectrum of services for camera, lighting and grip rental.
