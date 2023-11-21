ARRI Rental North America Grows Business Development Team

LOS ANGELES—ARRI Rental North America today announced the appointment of Lisa Harp as vice president of business development and that Andrea Leonard will join the rental business as director of business development in its New York branch.

"We're pleased to welcome Lisa Harp and Andrea Leonard to ARRI Rental as we look forward to advancing our presence in the entertainment industry,” said Andy Shipside, president of ARRI Rental. “Their wealth of experience and proven track records in business development make them valuable additions to our leadership team."

Harp, who will be based here, has more than 30 years of experience in the film and television industry. She has held leadership roles at cinema rental companies, including Panavision and PRG, ARRI said.

Andrea Leonard (Image credit: ARRI)

Leonard previously led successful business development initiatives in high-profile positions at Monster Remotes and Panavision. Over the last five years, she held a dual leadership role at Monster Remotes and Flying Monster, where she built the cinema drone division of Monster from start-up to a leader in their field, it said.