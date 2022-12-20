ARRI Purchases Entertainment, Stage Lighting Manufacturer Claypaky

MUNICH—ARRI has acquired Claypaky from OSRAM, bringing into its fold what is considered to be one of the top lighting makers in the entertainment and stage industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“With Claypaky as part of our corporate group, ARRI will become a leading solutions provider with top brands for both the motion picture and live entertainment markets,” said ARRI board chairman Matthias Erb.

“The expertise, passion and dedication to lighting that distinguishes both companies also demonstrates that we are well-matched," he continued. "These similarities form a strong foundation for building a successful cooperation and the further development of our business areas.”

Saying the two companies are leaders in their respective fields, Marcus Graser, CEO of Claypaky attributed their reputations among customers to “deep market knowledge, innovation power and customer understanding.”

“We both share a rich heritage and an unconditional passion for technology and innovation in a professional industry that fascinates thousands of people around the world,” said Graser. “Together with ARRI, we will continue to work on our vision to create the best-in-class lighting equipment and services while offering world-class reference products to an even broader customer base.”

Claypaky and ARRI will both will remain as their own organizations with their separate brands, setups and structures of staff and locations, ARRI said.